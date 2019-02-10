ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say one of their own had to wound a suspect early Sunday morning after the suspect reportedly took aim at the deputy.
According to sheriff Chad McBride, a deputy sheriff saw a Dodge Ram pickup truck near Tri-County Technical College driving erratically and dangerously, forcing the deputy to believe the suspect driver was under the influence. McBride says the deputy sheriff attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the truck refused to stop and prompted a pursuit.
McBride says the pursuit lasted for a few miles until the suspect and the deputy sheriff reached Williams Road in La France, where another deputy joined in the pursuit. However, McBride says the suspect rammed into both patrol cars, disabling one of them.
The pursuit continued to Lebanon Road, where McBride says the suspect tried to ram yet another patrol car in a Clemson Extension Agriculture field. However, a deputy used his patrol vehicle to disable the pickup in a pasture, and McBride says the deputy exited his own car to challenge the suspect driver.
At this point, McBride says the suspect exited the truck with a long rifle and took aim at the deputy, and the deputy fired at the suspect, striking the suspect at least once.
The wounded suspect was then taken into custody, and McBride says the suspect was transported to AnMed for treatment. As of writing, the suspect's condition is unknown as is their identity.
McBride says he has contacted SLED to investigate the deputy-involved shooting, part of standard protocol. The deputy will also be placed on administrative leave until approved to return to duty.
McBride notes that no deputies suffered major injuries during this incident.
