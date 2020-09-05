STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are looking for a male suspect they say stole a woman's car from a gas station, even dragging her for a distance down the road.
ACSO says the vehicle theft happened in broad daylight at a gas station along Flat Rock Road in Starr. They released surveillance photos of the suspect and the blue sedan they say was stolen. According to deputies, the car was parked at a gas pump when the theft happened.
Deputies note the victim chased the suspect while he was stealing the car, thus leading to her being dragged by the suspect.
Anyone who has information on the suspect or the vehicle, call ACSO at 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2020-53426.
