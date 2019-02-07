ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man and a woman are behind bars after Anderson County deputies say a K9 found meth in their car during a traffic stop.
According to ACSO, deputies pulled over a Chevy Cobalt on Interstate 85 near mile marker 7 on January 17. Inside the car, they found Angela G. Skelton and Fernando Lara, but the duo wouldn't be the only thing they found during the stop.
ACSO says a K9 unit sniffed the car during the investigation and positively alerted officers to drugs in the car. Deputies then say they found 2 kilograms of methamphetamine inside the car along with a handgun.
Deputies were able to determine that the drugs were headed to Anderson County, and both Skelton and Lara were taken into custody.
