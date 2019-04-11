ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say they've arrested one of their most wanted suspects who they say broke into several vehicles in March.
ACSO reported Thursday that the Criminal Investigation Division began looking into an incident on March 17 where a suspect broke into 47 cars on a lot on Jackson Street. A detective was then able to identify 40-year-old Kris Michael Banks as the suspect, and got warrants signed for his arrest to be handled by the Fugitive Investigations Unit.
Sheriff Chad McBride had identified Banks as one of ACSO's Most Wanted on April 9, and FOX Carolina ran an on-air story about Banks that same night. The next day, ACSO arrested Banks and booked him into the Anderson County Detention Center.
