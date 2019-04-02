GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed Tuesday that an adult associated with Greenwood School District 50 has tuberculosis.
DHEC said they were first alerted of the possible case on Wednesday, March 27 around 5 p.m. An investigation began, and test results were available two days later.
“At this time, DHEC’s investigation does not indicate the need for any students to be tested,” said Community Services Coordinator Johnathan L. Graves.
The investigation currently includes nine District 50 schools. They are as follows:
- Early Childhood Center
- Lakeview
- Pinecrest
- Rice
- Springfield
- Woodfields
- Brewer
- Northside
- Westview
"Students, staff, and parents districtwide have been notified that we are closely working with DHEC to ensure that everyone in our district is healthy and safe," Graves said. "We are very concerned about the health and well-being of this individual as well as every student and adult in our district.”
Graves also said that though there is no current need for any students to be tested, it is an active investigation and that may change if new information comes to light.
To learn more about tuberculosis, please visit the CDC website and DHEC’s web site.
