CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police In Charleston have released an affidavit providing more details on the accusations against Mark Dwayne Walton, a man who was arrested Wednesday and charged with accessory to murder in the death of Celia Sweeney.
Sweeney was reported missing last week in Charleston and was found dead at a property in Inman on Monday, investigators said.
Per the affidavits, police spoke with with Sweeney's neighbors, who told them Sweeney had been out with two men on Feb. 27, the night before she was reported missing. The men reportedly were in town for a funeral. The neighbors told police they accompanies Sweeney and the two men to multiple restaurants and bars before returning to the apartment complex.
Later that night, the affidavits state text messages were sent to Sweeney’s boyfriend, indicating she was not comfortable being left alone with two people in her apartment and was going to ask them to leave. The boyfriend texted back several times after that, but the phone records show those texts went unanswered.
Sweeney’s boyfriend then traveled to her apartment on the morning of Feb. 28 after she did not respond to his messages. The affidavits state he discovered a significant amount of blood throughout the apartment and found that both Sweeney and her car were missing. Police say co-workers also reported Sweeney not showing up to work, which they said was highly unlike her.
After obtaining a warrant to search Sweeney's apartment, police said they felt it was likely someone sustained fatal injuries in the home. The affidavit states, in addition to the blood throughout the home, there were also clear signs of a struggle. A single bullet casing was also found in the apartment.
The following night, Feb.29, the affidavit states police discovered Sweeney’s car approximately a half mile away. A witness reported seeing a strange man male pull Sweeney's car into a parking lot of an apartment complex the previous day, around four hours after Sweeney’s last known communication. Shortly after parking the car, the witness told police a large 4-door truck pulled in behind the car, picked up the driver of the car, and then left.
The affidavit states the owner of that truck was Buddy Carr. Polcie determined this because the vehicle was spotted by automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) cameras in the West Ashley area of I-526 around 10 a.m. on Friday, February 28 with a large black storage container in the bed of the truck. After checking camera footage, police say the same truck can be seen coming into Charleston on February 27 with no black container in the back.
After learning about Carr, Charleston police said they contacted the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and asked for assistance in contacting Buddy Carr at his home in Inman.
When deputies arrived at Carr's residence, the affidavit states they were unable to make contact with Carr, but that his truck was found parked behind the home.
Spartanburg County deputies then procured a search warrant to enter the home and truck, and went they went inside the home, that's when they found Carr, dead from what the affidavit states was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Deputies also found a black storage container in the tree line of the property, the same one they say was spotted by ALPR cameras in Charleston on February 28. When deputies opened the container, the affidavit states they found Celia Sweeney's body.
The Spartanburg County coroner later determined Sweeney had died of blunt force trauma to the head. The affidavit states the trauma was so severe, Sweeney's death was most likely immediate.
Inside Carr's truck, deputies also found a claw hammer with blood on it, several pairs of latex gloves, concrete bags, and leather straps.
The affidavit further states that investigators determined both Carr and Walton were together in Charleston between Feb. 27 and 28 and were both together when the storage container and bags of cement were purchased. Based on this fact, and the manner in which Sweeney’s body was found, police found probable cause to charge Mark Walton with accessory after the fact of murder.
