GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Greenville County man has been arrested on 10 charges of the sexual exploitation of minors, according Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Anthony Shaquille Irby, 27, of Taylors, was arrested on July 22, 2020.
Investigators say they received several CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Irby. Investigators state Irby distributed files of child sexual abuse material.
Irby faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
