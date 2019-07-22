COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday that two South Carolina corrections officers are facing an additional indictment by a state grand jury in connection to alleged contraband smuggling within prisons.
A press release from Wilson's office said the additional indictment alleges Carmen Amelia Carpenter, a former SCDC Lieutenant and Chesley Lavon McFadden, a former SCDC Sergeant - both at the Turbeville Correctional Institution - were allegedly involved in 'sophisticated and highly lucrative conspiracies' to smuggle large amounts of contraband to the prison.
The indictment says the two used their positions to 'facilitate the unlawful introduction and distribution of contraband into a prison facility.'
Both have been charged with one count of criminal conspiracy, meaning they could face five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. They also face a charge of Common Law Misconduct in Office - punishable by up to 10 years and a fine in the discretion of the court.
The investigation into the case, known as "Cash Cow," is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding contraband in SCDC facilities should reach out to SLED or the Attorney General's office.
