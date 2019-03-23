ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A very special trailer was reported missing Saturday from Townville Fire Department, and agencies throughout the county are working to spread the word.
A Facebook post from the volunteer fire department says a red, metal trailer with a large number 17 on the front was taken from outside their station on Highway 24 in Townville.
The trailer belongs to the Anderson County Burned Children's Association. It serves as a collection bin, if you will, for cans that will raise money toward assisting burned children within the county.
An estimated $3,700 worth of cans were stolen with the trailer.
The Townville Fire Department has been working with the association for 25 years.
"What this means is we have lost this valued service to our community that has been used for several Townville residents over the last few years," the post says.
Both the Anderson and Clemson City Police Departments have spread the word via Facebook.
A post from the Clemson Police Department urges the thief or thieves to come forward, or "spend the rest of your time waiting for the arrest team to show up... I doubt any of us are going to just 'let this one go.'"
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the trailer, or who may have taken it, is asked to contact one of the following:
Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-440
Clemson City Police Department at (864) 624-2000
Chief Billy McAdams at (864) 287-2299
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies remains found in overgrown field in Spartanburg, found to be man reported missing since 2017
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.