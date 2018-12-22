GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville police officer is recovering Sunday after a suspect assaulted her in the downtown area Saturday evening.
GPD confirms to FOX Carolina that the call for an officer down came in around 9:15 p.m. at Main Street near East Coffee Street. EMS was dispatched to the scene.
On Sunday, GPD identified the suspect as 30-year-old Wallace Ingram McKinnon. According to police, McKinnon was being arrested on an outstanding warrant for an assault and battery from earlier in the day. However, police say he became agitated and insisted "Ain't nobody going to take me in".
At that point, GPD says McKinnon violently assaulted officer Nikki Morton by hitting her in the face, causing her to fall backwards into a metal bench and into the concrete.
GPD then says other officers on scene subdued and restrained McKinnon before taking him to the Greenville County Detention Center. He remains behind bars on a total bond amount of $15,000.
Ofc. Morton, who GPD identifies as a 10-year veteran of the department, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment for several injuries, including a broken jaw. Her injuries are not life-threatening, but GPD says Morton requires surgery along with ongoing treatments in the coming days and weeks.
McKinnon's charges now include aggravated assault & battery along with assaulting an officer while resisting arrest. GPD says more charges are possible.
Ofc. Morton and GPD say they are thankful for the outpouring of support and have requested privacy as of now. GPD plans on releasing more information on her condition as appropriate and with her and her family's consent.
