GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A plane has made an emergency landing at Greenville Spartanburg Airport on Monday evening, according to officials.
American Airline flight 5139 from Omaha to Charlotte was diverted to GSP due to a suspected maintenance issue, according to airport crews. The aircraft did land safely.
It was holding 41 passengers and crew on board.
