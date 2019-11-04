GSP Airport - generic - file

Greenville-Spartanburg Airport (File: FOX Carolina)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A plane has made an emergency landing at Greenville Spartanburg Airport on Monday evening, according to officials. 

American Airline flight 5139 from Omaha to Charlotte was diverted to GSP due to a suspected maintenance issue, according to airport crews. The aircraft did land safely.

It was holding 41 passengers and crew on board. 

