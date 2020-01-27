SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Simpsonville's fire chief said Monday that all three trailers that were stolen Simpsonville area fire stations recently have been recovered.
One was stolen on Jan. 8 and two more were taken on Jan. 25, officials said.
Around 9:45 a.m. Monday, Simpsonville Fire Chief Wesley Williams said deputies with the sheriff's office recovered one of the stolen trailers.
The City of Simpsonville said that trailer had been stolen from the Simpsonville Fire Department Station 4 on Jan. 8.
Simpsonville City Spokesperson Justin Campbell says this trailer was found in the parking lot of Christ Church on Neely Ferry Road thanks to an anonymous tip.
The trailers are collection points for aluminum cans that are sold to donate funds to the Medical University of South Carolina Burned Children's Fund. The funds are used to host Camp-Can-Do for children who have suffered burns across the state.
Just after 12:30 p.m., Campbell said a second trailer had been recovered
Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Campbell confirmed the third trailer had been recovered.
Chief Williams also said that two people had been arrested in the case.
Campbell said additional details would be released later Monday.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Greenville County Sheriff's Office at 864-271-5210.
Maybe GCSO can cross reference the reports related to the multiple incidents of trespassing, breaking/entering, and theft at and near the Recycle Center a mile down the road. When criminals are caught in the act, no action is taken.
