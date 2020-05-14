VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Tex. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement in Texas say a 14-year-old girl previously believed to be in danger was found safe hundreds of miles away from home.
An AMBER Alert was activated for Willow Sirmans, who was last seen May 11 in Grand Saline. According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, she was with Austen Walker, who took off with her on May 12 around 2 p.m.
The car they were in was last spotted on May 11 in Grand Saline, just outside of the town of Canton.
Early Friday morning, Van Zandt county sheriff Dale Corbett provided an update to local media, informing the public Willow was found safe in Louisville, Kentucky. Corbett said more than 15 agencies, including the FBI and US Marshals, all worked together to find her.
In their investigation, VCSO discovered Willow and Walker in in the company of a woman named Courtney Odum, who VCSO quickly located and took into custody. She was then questioned, leading authorities to find Willow and Walker at a residence in Louisville.
Walker is now in custody and served a felony warrant for kidnapping.
Willow was first reported as a runaway, according to an earlier post on the VCSO Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.