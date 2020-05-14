Missing teen, suspect adult in Texas

Left: missing teen Willow Sirmans, age 14. Right: suspect Austen Walker, age 21.

 (Photos: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Tex. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement in Texas say a 14-year-old girl previously believed to be in danger was found safe hundreds of miles away from home.

An AMBER Alert was activated for Willow Sirmans, who was last seen May 11 in Grand Saline. According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, she was  with Austen Walker, who took off with her on May 12 around 2 p.m.

The car they were in was last spotted on May 11 in Grand Saline, just outside of the town of Canton.

Early Friday morning, Van Zandt county sheriff Dale Corbett provided an update to local media, informing the public Willow was found safe in Louisville, Kentucky. Corbett said more than 15 agencies, including the FBI and US Marshals, all worked together to find her.

In their investigation, VCSO discovered Willow and Walker in in the company of a woman named Courtney Odum, who VCSO quickly located and took into custody. She was then questioned, leading authorities to find Willow and Walker at a residence in Louisville.

Walker is now in custody and served a felony warrant for kidnapping.

Willow was first reported as a runaway, according to an earlier post on the VCSO Facebook page.

