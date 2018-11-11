GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Gastonia Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl from Gastonia.
Police issued the alert around 5:31 a.m. for Destiny Boykins.
The toddler is described as 3'10'' weighing 30 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Boykins was last seen wearing a lavender top with dots and pink trim around the neck and purple pants with animal pictures and pink socks.
Police say there is allegedly one abductor involved. 57-year-old Maurice Knox is described as a 6'1'' male weighing 200 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Knox was last seen wearing black rim glasses, a red long sleeve shirt, red pants and red shoes.
Boykins was abducted from her apartment home on Hudson Boulevard in Gastonia, N.C.
Police say she may be in a black 2012 Honda Accord with NC license tag number PJF2122. The vehicle was last seen travelling northbound from Hudson Blvd, possibly heading to Charlotte, N.C.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department immediately at (704) 866-6702, (704) 430-6598 or call 911 or *HP.
