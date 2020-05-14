VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Tex. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement in Texas say a 14-year-old girl is missing and likely in grave danger with a 21-year-old man.
An AMBER Alert was activated for Willow Sirmans, who was last seen May 11 in Grand Saline. According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, she stands at 3 feet tall and weighs 75 pounds, has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and wears braces on her teeth.
She's believed to be with Austen Walker. He stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 punds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He also has tattoos on both arms along with a scar on his right arm.
The car they were in was last spotted on May 11 in Grand Saline, just outside of the town of Canton. Walker is believed to be driving a white Toyota Camry with Texas license plate LGH9294.
Anyone who knows of their whereabouts should call 911 or the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office at 903-567-4133.
