NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says two children who were reportedly abducted by their non-custodial father have been found safe - though he remains at large.
According to SLED, Tommir and Ommira Toland were abducted by their non-custodial father, Tommy Toland, from a residence on Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry, South Carolina at 10:00 a.m. on October 5.
Officials say Toland is a registered sex offender, and had threatened to kill his family and burn their house.
11-year-old Tommir is about 5' tall and weighs around 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. The young boy was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and yellow shoes.
Ommira, 6, stands at around 3' tall and weighs 50 lbs. She has brown hair and black eyes. The little girl was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, multi-colored pants and black shoes.
Tommy Lee Toland is described as standing around 5'11'' tall and weighing 175 lbs. The 43-year-old has tattoos on both of his arms, has black hair and brown eyes.
The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says they were able to safely locate the two young children and are currently tracking Toland on foot.
Anyone with information on the Toland's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
