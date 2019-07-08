American flags burned at Anderson funeral home

Many are asking 'why' after someone burned several American flags that were resting on veterans' graves at an Anderson County cemetery on the 4th of July. 

ANDERSON, SC (Fox Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone burned more than 20 American flags outside a veteran cemetery on July 4th. 

The McDougald Funeral Home owner, Douglas McDougald said workers came back on July 5th to find all 21 American flags pulled out of the ground and torched. 

"We have always embraced and honored our veterans and it's something we feel is important," McDougald said. 

For many in South Carolina, celebrating this nation is a way of life. For many that starts with those who lay down their own life to defend it.

Large flags that would normally line the Forest Lawn cemetery were quickly snatched and torched with only pieces of stars and strips from the American flags left behind. 

"We can replace the flags, it's just the hurt of those families who have had people buried there and to find they had burned 21 flags, it really disappoints you," McDougald said. 

Anderson County deputies are investigating this crime. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME SC. 

