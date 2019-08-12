INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- American Red Cross officials are assisting twelve people in the Inman community after a household was damaged by a fire.
The family's house was damaged by a fire along Meadow Road, displacing two adults and ten children, American Red Cross officials say.
The Inman Community Fire Department responded to the blaze.
It is unclear if anyone was injured, FOX Carolina has reached out to firefighters for more information.
