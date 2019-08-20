GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County deputies are working with Greenville County deputies to pursue a suspect evading officers Tuesday night, according to dispatch.
Dispatch says the chase started out of Anderson County and then crossed into Greenville County around 8:30 p.m.
Deputies then set up a perimeter in an attempt to locate the suspect near Anderson Road and Jameson Drive.
At around 9 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody, according to deputies.
This is an active scene, so details are limited.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated.
