ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson City Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing man, who was last scene on James Street, at Linley Park Rehabilitiaion and Healthcare Center around 1:30 p.m.
Police say Reginald Banks left walking on foot towards Main Street and has not returned since. Banks is recovering from head trauma injuries and has not been taking his medication, which is a concern for his health and safety.
Banks was last seen wearing a gray sweat shirt, gray sweat pants, with white tennis shoes, and yellow wrist bands.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact Detective JanDeBlaey at (864) 221-8558.
