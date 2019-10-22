ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects they say shoplifted from an area gas station on October 14.
According to police, an unknown man and woman entered the Stop-a-Minit on E. River Street, selected several items, and left without paying.
The suspects were caught on surveillance video. At the time of the crime, the man was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and an Oakland A's hat. The woman was wearing a green tank top, blue jeans and a dark colored hat.
Police say they took off in a teal green Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Anderson City Police Department at (864) 231-2277 in reference to case #19-54044.
