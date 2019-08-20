SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesperson for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed their bomb squad team is assisting Oconee County deputies Tuesday afternoon.
Sgt. JT Foster said Anderson County’s bomb squad was assisting at an address on Seneca Creek Road.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they were called to investigate a suspicious item at the address.
No other details were immediately available.
Anderson County’s bomb squad also mobilized to investigate a bogus bomb threat at the county courthouse earlier Tuesday morning.
MORE - Deputies: Bomb threat at Anderson Co. Courthouse was unfounded
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.