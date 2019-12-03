ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are investigating after an individual was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound, who later passed away, on Monday evening.
Police say they are investigating a possible connected crime scene at Southwood Street and West Market Street, but the connection is not confirmed as of yet.
According to the coroner's office, Anderson police and Medshore Ambulance Service responded to the scene around 6:16 p.m., but said the victim had already been transported by a private vehicle to AnMed Health Medical Center prior to the arrival of those responders.
The coroner's office says the victim, identified as 35-year-old Martin Larendas Lashawn, died at 7:59 p.m. during surgery.
The death has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
The coroner's office is continuing to investigate with Anderson Police.
