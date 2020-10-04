ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office is investigating a collision along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol Sunday evening that involves a pedestrian.
According to coroner Greg Shore, his office is on the way to the scene along Big Creek Road near Cannon Bottom Road. SCHP reports this incident happened around 8:11 p.m., and the investigation is ongoing.
We've reached out to SCHP for further details. Stay tuned for updates.
