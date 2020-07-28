Daniel Lusk

Daniel Lusk was last seen on Quinn Street in Anderson County on July 27, 2020 around 8:30 p.m. 

 Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they work to find a man who went missing Monday night. 

According to deputies, Daniel Neal Lusk was last seen on Quinn Street in Anderson on July 27 around 8:30 p.m. 

Lusk reportedly suffers from several medical issues, and deputies say has recently started to hallucinate. 

He is described as standing 6'1'' tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400 and refer to ACSO Case #2020-43822. 

