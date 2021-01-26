ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday asked for help tracking down a teenage girl who is believed to have run away.
Deputies said Cadora Blackwell, 17, was last seen on January 19.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call 864-260-4405 and reference ACSO case number 2021-03710.
