ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening, according to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said EMS was called out for a sick person on George Merk Road near US 29 South shortly before 5:30 p.m.
The ambulance arrived and EMTs found the victim in front of the residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was airlifted to the hospital.
Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation and have not named any suspects at this time.
