ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said they are investigating a shooting at a motel Wednesday morning that sent one person to the hospital.
Deputies said they were called to the Hilltop Motel on US 29 South around 10 a.m.
Deputies arrived to find the victim, who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies did not know the person’s condition.
Detectives and forensics teams were then called to the motel to begin an investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
