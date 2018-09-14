Powdersville Burger King robbed

Deputies investigate robbery at Anderson Co. Burger King (Sep. 14, 2018/ FOX Carolina)

POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating after the Burger King in Powdersville was robbed Friday morning.

Deputies said the robbery occurred around 7:40 a.m. at the restaurant on SC 153.

No one was hurt.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

