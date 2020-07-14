ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Tuesday evening that left one person injured.
According to deputies, they responded to Mize Road in the Belton area around 5:02 p.m.
Upon arrival, they located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and his condition is unknown at this time.
Detectives and forensic investigators are actively investigating. Deputies say the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no danger to the public.
MORE NEWS:
Gov. Cooper says NC schools will open in the fall following a hybrid plan of in-person & remote learning
Trump administration revokes rule barring foreign students from taking all classes online this fall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.