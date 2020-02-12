ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There's no crime in winning the lottery, and there's no crime in claiming a winning ticket. But Anderson County deputies say it is a crime to steal a ticket and then try to claim it elsewhere.
That's what Anderson County deputies say happened on February 8, 2020. ACSO says a man broke into the Stop-A-Minit gas station on Hwy 252 in Belton, stealing a lottery ticket that ended up being a winner. The very next day, the suspect was captured on camera trying to claim the ticket at another Stop-A-Minit, this time at the location on Shockley Ferry Road in Anderson.
ACSO shared a surveillance photo of the suspect to their Facebook page, encouraging anyone with information about the original break-in to call them at 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2020-03787.
