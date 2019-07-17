ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was dragged a short distance Tuesday when a driver who was leading deputies on a chase crashed into a patrol vehicle.
Deputies said the chase began when they noticed a gray Toyota Camry failing to maintain its lane on Highway 28, then attempt to turn onto a road without use of signal.
They say the car jerked back onto the highway, and tried to make an abrupt turn into a convenience store parking lot. That's when deputies initiated a traffic stop.
Deputies said the car failed to respond to blue lights, and a pursuit ensued. Deputies say they followed the suspect car out of the parking lot and onto Dobbins Bridge Road.
The pursuit reached speeds close to 80 miles per hour, the Sheriff's Office said. During the pursuit, deputies say they observed the front passenger of the car hitting the driver.
Shortly after, deputies said the front passenger leaned out the window, grabbed the right-side mirror, and threw it in their direction - attempting to hit the patrol car.
As the pursuit continued, deputies used a tire deflation device to blow out two of the suspect’s tires, but the driver attempted to continue to flee. Deputies say the car lost control and went into a ditch.
When deputies got out of their patrol vehicles the remove the suspects, they said the car accelerated in reverse - catching a deputy in the door and dragging him.
Eventually, after hitting several patrol cars, the deputy was able to get the car in park along Highway 187. He suffered minimal injuries, thankfully.
Three people in the vehicle were taken into custody.
Wednesday, deputies identified the suspects, and specified their charges.
Sara Cain faces a failure to stop for blue light first offense charge as well as two counts assault and battery first degree.
Jordan Bell is charged with resisting arrest, and assault and battery third degree.
The third passenger, Kristopher Wetterman, has been charged with giving false information to law enforcement.
