ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are asking for help finding a woman they say may be a danger to herself.
ACSO says Priscilla Joy Henriques was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday near Asbury Park Road in Anderson. She was driving a 2015 Mazda CX-5 SUV. A tag number was not included in post shared to the office's Facebook page.
Deputies note Priscilla has apparently been having what they describe as delusional thoughts, and may be endangering to herself.
She stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing pink pajama shorts and a pink pajama shirt.
If you know where Priscilla is, call ACSO at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-53218.
