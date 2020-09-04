Priscilla Henriques and example of Mazda CX-5

Priscilla Henriques and example of Mazda CX-5

 (Photos: Anderson County S.O./ September 4, 2020)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are asking for help finding a woman they say may be a danger to herself.

ACSO says Priscilla Joy Henriques was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday near Asbury Park Road in Anderson. She was driving a 2015 Mazda CX-5 SUV. A tag number was not included in post shared to the office's Facebook page.

Deputies note Priscilla has apparently been having what they describe as delusional thoughts, and may be endangering to herself.

She stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing pink pajama shorts and a pink pajama shirt.

If you know where Priscilla is, call ACSO at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-53218.

Police: Gunman kills 4 relatives, then self at Ontario home

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.