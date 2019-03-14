ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said a drug operation that took place on March 6 resulted in more than a pound of meth being taken off the streets.
Deputies said they received intel that a large amount of meth was being delivered to an home in Anderson belonging to Gale Murphy.
Deputies responded and conducted traffic stops as vehicles were leaving.
They said Murphy was riding in a car with Randall Streeb and also found meth inside the car.
Another vehicle was also pulled over with Adam Frisch behind the wheel.
Deputies said the two traffic stops, they seized 472 grams of meth and two shotguns.
Deputies acquired search warrants for Murphy’s home where they said they found Stacy Capps in possession of the illegal drug.
While Murphy was being processed at the Anderson County Detention Center, deputies said they found nearly 51 grams of methamphetamine concealed on her person.
In total, deputies said the operation resulted in 1.15 pounds of meth being seized.
Streeb was charged with possession of methamphetamine, Capps was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, Murphy was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and Frisch was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.