ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County say a woman who has been missing since last Thursday has now been found safe.
Deputies said Linda Davis was last seen around 6:30 pm, August 6, on Airline Road in Anderson. She was driving a silver 2001 Toyota Camry with SC tag 131-08W.
Davis is approximately 5’1" tall, 250 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. A last known clothing description was not available.
Deputies did not say where Davis was found, only indicating she had been located and is safe.
