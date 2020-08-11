ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on August 6.
Deputies said Linda Davis was last seen around 6:30 pm on Airline Road in Anderson. She was driving a silver 2001 Toyota Camry with SC tag 131-08W.
Davis is approximately 5’1" tall, 250 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. A last known clothing description was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO Case number 2020-46184.
