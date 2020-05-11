ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down two girls they say ran away on May 9.
According to deputies, Alyssa Williamson and Angel Howard took off from a home in Central.
Alyssa is described as standing 5'1'' and weighing around 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and was last seen wearing dark grey shorts and a light blue shirt with "Southern Marsh" on the front pocket.
Deputies say Alyssa takes medicine everyday, and does not have it with her at the moment.
Angel Howard stands at 5'0'' and weighs around 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and was last seen wearing black shorts with elephants on them, and a red hoodie.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the girls is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400 in reference to Case #2020-24616.
