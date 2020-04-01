ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl they say was last seen at the end of March.
According to deputies, Abigail Marie Beattie left a home on Standridge Road in Anderson on March 27 around 1 p.m. Deputies say the teen got into a white or tan truck.
Abigail was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a navy blue and white stripped sweatshirt and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Abigail's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400 in reference to Case #2020-15199.
