ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says deputies are searching for two people who reportedly led them on a chase into Iva Tuesday afternoon.
While details remain limited, Sgt. Foster with ACSO says deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle fled. A pursuit ensued.
The two occupants of the vehicle eventually stopped the car and fled on foot.
As of 12:30 p.m., deputies were out near Sarah Simpson Road in the Iva area searching for them.
Stay with FOX Carolina News for updates.
MORE NEWS:
SC Supreme Court grants extension for state's response to former Greenville sheriff's appeal
Second suspect in death of missing Anderson Co. 1-year-old gets $10,000 bond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.