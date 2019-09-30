TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for a woman who was last seen on September 23.
Deputies said Lori Dees was last seen leaving her home with a friend only known to her family as "Todd." Dees was reportedly seen getting into an older 1978-1979 lowered white Chevrolet single cab truck with a short bed.
Dees is 50, 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Deputies ask anyone with information on Dees' whereabouts to call 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-15326.
