ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are looking for a woman they say hasn't been seen in about a week.

ACSO says Aleasha A. Buckwalter was last seen on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson on August 14, 2020. ACSO says she lives with several medical issues and needs to be found.

She stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her neck. However, it isn't known what she was wearing when she was last seen.

If you know where Aleasha is, call 864-2260-4405, and reference ACSO case number 2020-49700.

