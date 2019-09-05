ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said nearly 50 pounds of meth, with a street value of more than $1 million, was taken off the street in a major drug bust Wednesday.
McBride said the bust ended with 22 kilograms of meth being seized, along with three guns and nearly $20,000 in cash.
One person was also arrested in the bust and McBride said more arrested are expected in the ongoing investigation.
The sheriff said the large amount of meth is enough to cover up to 20,000 highs.
McBride said investigators are seeing a trend away from area meth labs to product being shipped in from Mexico overwhelming the drug market.
