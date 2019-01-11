ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that a 29-year-old Anderson man was charged after he was found with multiple child porn files in his possession.
Stephen Christopher Sisk was charged Friday on 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
Anderson County deputies, who made the arrest, said Sisk was orginally arrested on Dec. 20, 2018 in a separate case.
After the arrest, the sheriff's office said detectives were contacted about explicit images on Sisk's cell phone.
An investigation ensued and deputies said Sisk was served with the new warrants Friday at the county jail.
If convicted, Sisk could face up to ten years in prison for each count.
