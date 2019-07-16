ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was dragged a short distance Tuesday when a driver who was leading deputies on a chase crashed into a patrol vehicle.
Deputies said the chase began when a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic stop on Michelin Boulevard.
Deputies used a tire deflation device to blow out two of the suspect’s tires, but the driver attempted to continue to flee. That’s when the vehicle crashed into the patrol car and dragged one deputy a short distance, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy suffered minimal injuries.
Three people in the vehicle were taken into custody.
Deputies said the chase ended on Dobbins Bridge Road at Highway 187
