ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday they're investigating a series of car break-ins from the past couple of weeks.
Deputies have been investigating after cars were ransacked in residential communities and businesses, including a used car lot.
Poole's Used Cars in Anderson has recently been hit, and probably the hardest. According to an incident report from ACSO, it happened March 17th between 3:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
FOX Carolina spoke to one of the owners of the dealership, she says there could've been more cars break-ins but they have physical proof on 45 of those break-ins because doors were left open.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect going back and forth, opening and searching multiple cars. The suspect is wearing jacket or hoodie covering his or her head and the person's face was not visible.
Sgt. JT Foster with ACSO said "A lot of the cars were unlocked so we’re urging people to make sure you lock your cars and make sure you take your valuables inside at night. "
Misty Poole, the lot owner has a simple message to share with people who think this it's okay for people to steal from others property.
“You don’t know who’s carrying now, had I looked out and seen somebody over here we would’ve been over here and it could’ve ended bad on either way” Poole said.
Poole lives across the street from the dealership. She says her neighbor's car was also broken into and a wallet was stolen. She says that person is elderly. The neighbor is responsible for alerting Poole about the break-ins.
