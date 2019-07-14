ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies responded to a shooting incident along Chipwood Drive, Anderson County Sheriff's Office reported to media.
The call came in just after 6 p.m.
One person was injured during the incident, deputies say. Their condition and identity is unknown at this time.
The scene is still active, so officials are on scene investigating.
