ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirms a man died Saturday evening after being struck by a car.
The office tells FOX Carolina they responded to the scene on E. River Street, near a Dollar General. According to deputy coroner Charlie Boseman, 33-year-old Claude Lyndon Richardson died on the scene around 8:26 p.m. when he was hit by a BMW Z4.
Boseman says Richardson was walking to a nearby gas station, less than one mile from his home. Boseman also reports Richardson was wearing dark clothing. Boseman indicates RIchardson may have been wearing earbuds as he walked on the road and may not have heard the car coming.
Details from SCHP are still pending.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.