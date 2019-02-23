ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirms they are at a collision scene Saturday evening.
The office tells FOX Carolina they are responding to the scene on E. River Street, but details surrounding the collision are unavailable as of now. We can confirm from the scene that the collision is near a Dollar General.
SCHP reports the collision happened around 8:30 p.m.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.