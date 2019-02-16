ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said Saturday morning that two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on February 7.
Friday, deputies were searching for any tips concerning the whereabouts of Michael Blake Pierce.
Sergeant J.T. Foster with the Sheriff's Office said Pierce was wanted in connection with the homicide that happened on February 7 on Due West Highway.
27-year-old Michael T. McLarey died of his injuries from that shooting at AnMed hospital.
Later Friday evening, deputies announced Pierce was in custody. They also arrested Alex Mitchell Moore.
Both have been charged with murder.
