ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said Saturday morning that two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on February 7. 

Friday, deputies were searching for any tips concerning the whereabouts of Michael Blake Pierce. 

Michael Blake Pierce

Michael Blake Pierce is charged with a murder that left a 27-year-old man dead in Anderson. This person is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sergeant J.T. Foster with the Sheriff's Office said Pierce was wanted in connection with the homicide that happened on February 7 on Due West Highway. 

27-year-old Michael T. McLarey died of his injuries from that shooting at AnMed hospital.

Later Friday evening, deputies announced Pierce was in custody. They also arrested Alex Mitchell Moore. 

Alex Mitchell Moore Mugshot

Alex Mitchell Moore was arrested and charged with murder as the result of a homicide investigation that began on February 7. A man was found shot in a home on Due West Highway and later succumbed to his injuries. 

Both have been charged with murder. 

