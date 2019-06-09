ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was asking for the public's assistance locating a man who they say suffers from dementia.
Mr. Quincy Williams went missing after having walked away from a home on Brooke Forrest Drive in Anderson between 2 and 11:30 a.m. on June 9.
He was located just after 3 p.m. on June 9.
